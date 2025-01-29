Veer Pahariya Says He Felt Ashamed After His Parents’ Divorce; Opens Up About His Traumatic Childhood

Mumbai: Veer Pahariya, who has been receiving praise for his debut performance in Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar, recently opened up about his difficult childhood and the impact of his parents’ separation.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Veer shared how his parents’ divorce affected him deeply. “It’s not good for any child when their parents separate. Back then, there wasn’t social media or any way for me to understand what was happening. It was a very strange experience growing up. Newspapers were constantly publishing details about their court proceedings, and everything was on the internet. I felt ashamed to go to school and didn’t have many friends. I stayed away from people and was very nervous and underconfident as a child. I wish it doesn’t happen to anyone,” he said. Veer Pahariya is a grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde.

Veer also revealed that therapy played a crucial role in helping him heal. “I think we all go through trauma at some point in life, and we should talk about it. For me, therapy and acting workshops have helped a lot. I still believe in love and marriage,” he added.

Reflecting on his relationship with his father, Veer admitted that he didn’t see him much after moving to Mumbai, but they have now grown close. “I didn’t see my father much, but we are very close now. My parents always played their roles as parents well, even though they weren’t great as husband and wife. But I never felt their absence as parents,” he shared.

Despite his challenging past, Veer has embraced his journey and remains hopeful about love, marriage, and personal growth.