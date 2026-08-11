Veer Pahariya seeks blessings at Kollur Mookambika temple in Karnataka

Actor Veer Pahariya recently paid a visit to the revered Kollur Mookambika Temple in Karnataka, sharing glimpses of his spiritual journey with fans on social media.
Embracing Indian traditions, the actor was seen dressed in a classic white dhoti and shawl as he offered prayers and participated in temple rituals with deep devotion.
Taking to Instagram, Veer posted pictures from his temple visit, reflecting on the divine attributes of Goddess Mookambika.
Expressing his devotion, he captioned the post:
"Teen Shaktiyan, Ek Roop… Shakti mein Mahakali, Kripa mein Mahalakshmi aur Gyaan mein Mahasaraswati. Jai Maa Mookambika."
Located in Karnataka, the Kollur Mookambika Temple is dedicated to Goddess Mookambika, who is worshipped as the unified embodiment of Mahakali, Mahalakshmi, and Mahasaraswati. Veer’s post gave followers a quick look into his spiritual side and deep-rooted cultural faith.
Veer Pahariya made his Bollywood acting debut alongside Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in the aerial action drama Sky Force.
Sky Force is an Indian Hindi-language war drama inspired by India's first retaliatory airstrike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war. Released in theatres on January 24, 2025, the film stars Akshay Kumar alongside debutant Veer Pahariya, with Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur appearing in key roles. The patriotic aerial action drama Sky Force arrived in theatres on January 24, 2025, perfectly timed ahead of Republic Day. The film stars Akshay Kumar and marks the acting debut of Veer Pahariya, featuring a strong supporting cast that includes Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar.
Up next, the actor will be seen in Naam – To Live Is War, a dark action thriller presented by Mahesh Bhatt and co-starring Varun Sharma. The film is directed by Sidhaant Sachdev.
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