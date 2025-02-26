New Delhi: On Veer Savarkar 59th Death Anniversary, actor-filmmaker Randeep Hooda paid tribute to the legendary freedom fighter, politician, poet, and social reformer.

Honoring his legacy, Randeep shared a heartfelt post remembering Savarkar’s impact. Marking his directorial debut with 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', which released on March 22, 2024, he also portrayed the iconic revolutionary on screen.

Reflecting on his journey, Randeep expressed the profound connection he developed with Savarkar’s story while bringing his life to the big screen.

Take A Look At The Post:

Hooda penned a heartfelt note, expressing his deep admiration and respect as he wrote, ''On his death anniversary, we remember Veer Savarkar, a pioneering figure in India’s struggle for independence. His work, The History of the First War of Indian Independence, redefined the 1857 uprising as a nationwide fight for freedom, inspiring generations of revolutionaries.''

Expressing gratitude for his remarkable contributions, the post further reads, ''As the actor and director who had the privilege of portraying him, I’ve witnessed the depth of his commitment. Despite being sentenced to 50 years life imprisonment , and enduring Kaala Paani, Savarkar stayed steadfast in his belief that armed resistance was key to India’s independence. Though his contributions are often overlooked and misjudged, his vision of self-reliance, national pride, and a strong defense laid the foundation for India’s rise as a global power today. Savarkar’s legacy remains as relevant today as it was then''

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar brings to life the journey and struggles of Veer Savarkar, with Randeep Hooda not only portraying the titular role but also taking charge as director, co-writer, and co-producer. In his tribute post, Hooda honored Savarkar’s revolutionary contributions and his profound impact on India’s freedom movement.

The film received widespread acclaim for its authentic storytelling and Hooda’s remarkable transformation, cementing its place as one of the most talked-about biopics of the year.

On the work front, Hooda will next be seen in the action-thriller Jaat alongside Sunny Deol.