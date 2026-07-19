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Venky Atluri on National Award: This honour belongs to everyone who believed

Director Venky Atluri has shared a heartfelt note after winning the National Award for Best Screenplay (Dialogue Writer) for Lucky Baskhar. He thanked producer Naga Vamsi, actor Dulquer Salmaan, his cast, crew and audiences, saying the honour belongs to everyone who believed in the film.

Published: Jul 19, 2026, 02:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
Venky Atluri on National Award: This honour belongs to everyone who believed
Image Credit: Venky Atluri, Instagram

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