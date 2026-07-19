Venky Atluri on National Award: This honour belongs to everyone who believed

He said, "My sincere gratitude to the esteemed National Awards jury for this incredible recognition. Receiving this honour is deeply inspiring, but more than anything, it reminds me of the responsibility to work even harder, tell better stories and always strive to give my very best. Thank you, each & every audience member who loved the film and believed in me. Finally, a big thank you each to everyone who has taken the time to congratulate me, celebrate this achievement and shower me with so much love. Your support and encouragement mean the world to me. This award belongs to everyone who believed in Lucky Baskhar."