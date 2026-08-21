Veteran actor and Padma Shri recipient ‘Sowcar’ Janaki passes away at 94

Sowcar Janaki passes away: Legendary Indian actress Sowcar Janaki passed away on Friday afternoon at 1:59 PM at a private hospital in Chennai. She was 94. The veteran star had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to age-related health complications, according to an official press note released by her family via her public relations officer, as reported by NDTV.
Nadigar Sangam president Nassar formally confirmed the news of her demise, paying tribute to the cinema icon and confirming that her mortal remains would be placed for final respects.
Born Sankaramanchi Janaki in 1931, the actress was rechristened 'Sowcar' Janaki after her landmark silver screen debut in the 1950 Telugu film Shavukaru, directed by the acclaimed L.V. Prasad. The massive success of the film permanently attached the title 'Sowcar' to her name, marking the beginning of a historic chapter in South Indian cinema.
She made her Tamil film debut shortly after with Valayapathi in 1952, rapidly establishing herself as a frontline actor. At a time when female leads were often restricted to conventional, passive roles, Janaki broke the mould by seeking out complex, dynamic, and highly versatile characters, sharing screen space with all the leading stars of her era.
Janaki’s extraordinary career spanned over seven decades across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema, boasting a filmography of over 400 feature films. Demonstrating remarkable career longevity, she seamlessly transitioned from leading romantic roles into powerful character roles, continuing to command screen presence well into her later years. Her final film appearance was in the 2023 Telugu feature Anni Manchi Sakunamule.
Beyond the silver screen, her dedication to the performing arts extended to live theatre and television, where she performed in more than 300 stage plays alongside numerous television appearances.
Janaki’s immense contribution to Indian art and culture earned her widespread acclaim and numerous accolades throughout her lifetime. She was honored with the prestigious Kalaimamani award by the Tamil Nadu State Government and was bestowed with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honor, by the Government of India in 2022.
Her passing marks the end of an era for South Indian cinema, leaving behind a rich legacy that evolved alongside the growth of the modern film industry.
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