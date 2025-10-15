Veteran Actor-Dancer Madhumati Dies At 87; Akshay Kumar Pens Heartfelt Tribute To His ‘Forever Guru’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar offered a heartfelt tribute to his "first and forever guru", veteran actress and dancer Madhumati.



Taking to his social media handles, Akshay confirmed Madhumati's passing as he paid his final respects.



"My first and forever guru. Everything I know about dance, I learnt at your feet, Madhumati Ji. Har ada, har expression mein aapki yaad hamesha saath rahegi. Om Shanti," Akshay Kumar wrote.

My first and forever guru. Everything I know about dance, I learnt at your feet, Madhumati ji. Har ada, har expression mein aapki yaad hamesha saath rahegi. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/Vo288LSMRZ October 15, 2025

The actor shared an unseen picture from his younger days, showing him posing for a picture with the late actor-dancer.

Chunky Panday, who also got his dance lessons from the late dancer, grieved her passing. "My Teacher @madhumatideepak. Will miss you."



Actor Vindu Dara Singh also paid a homage to Madhumati. Taking to his Instagram story, Vindu wrote, "Legends Never Die #MadhumatiJi."



"Rest in peace our teacher and guide #Madhumati ji. A beautiful life led filled with love and blessings from so many of us who learnt dancing from this legend," he wrote on X.



Known for her significant contribution to the Indian film industry, Madhumati worked in several films. She was married to Manohar Deepak.



Born on May 30, 1941, Madhumati passed away on October 15. Her final rites are set to be carried out at Mumbai's Oshiwara Cremation Centre on Wednesday evening.