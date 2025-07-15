Advertisement
DHEERAJ KUMAR

Veteran Actor Dheeraj Kumar Rushed To Hospital, Diagnosed With Pneumonia

Dheeraj Kumar Health: He acted in 21 Punjabi films from 1970 to 1984. He started a production company, Creative Eye and is its chairman and managing director.

|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 09:04 AM IST|Source: IANS
Veteran Actor Dheeraj Kumar Rushed To Hospital, Diagnosed With Pneumonia

Mumbai: Veteran producer, director, and actor Dheeraj Kumar, who is known for his work in television and films, had a hospital dash on Monday. The actor-producer has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in the Andheri area of Mumbai. The actor is reportedly suffering from acute pneumonia. His condition is critical, and he is currently on ventilator support in the ICU.

In a statement, his family and production team said that doctors are closely monitoring his health, and all necessary medical care is being provided.

“The family requests prayers for his speedy recovery and urges everyone to respect their privacy during this difficult time”, they added.

He entered the entertainment industry in 1965. He was one of the finalists of a talent show along with Subhash Ghai and Rajesh Khanna. Rajesh Khanna was the eventual winner.

He acted in 21 Punjabi films from 1970 to 1984. He started a production company, Creative Eye and is its chairman and managing director. In the film ‘Swami’, the song ‘Ka Karoon Sajani, Aaye Na Balam’ was picturised on him. He has also worked in other films like ‘Heera Panna’, ‘Raaton Ka Raja’.

Earlier, Dheeraj had attended the inaugural ceremony of ISKCON temple in the Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai. He had praised PM Modi’s efforts in supporting the spread of Sanatan Dharma.

He had earlier said, “I came here with a sense of humility. While they called me the VVIP, I believe the true VVIP is God. Prime Minister Modi spoke about the grandeur and significance of the ISKCON temple, and his words are always inspiring. The love and affection of the people here have deeply touched me. The spiritual importance of phrases like 'Radhe Radhe Krishna Krishna' is very significant, and I feel peaceful visiting this temple”.

