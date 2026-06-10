Veteran actor-filmmaker Bharathiraja dies at 84, industry mourns loss

New Delhi: Veteran Tamil actor, producer and filmmaker Bharathiraja breathed his last in Chennai on Wednesday (June 10, 2026). The celebrated director had not been keeping well for quite some time and was battling age-related illness, reportedly. He was 84.

Who was Bharathiraja?

The renowned filmmaker began his showbiz career as an assistant to Kannada filmmaker Puttanna Kanagal. Later, he assisted P Pullaiah, M Krishnan Nair, Avinasi Mani and A Jagannathan. He made his movie debut in 1977 with 16 Vayathinile. He was known for making realistic cinema with sensitive portrayals of rural life in his films. Popularly referred to as Iyakkunar Imayam, Bharathiraja had won six National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards South, six Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and a Nandi Award.

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He also directed films in Telugu and Hindi. He received Padma Shri award in 2004 for his contribution to the film industry.

Bharathiraja also introduced many actors as new faces notable among them are Karthik, Radha, Revathi, Radhika, and Vijayashanti. He also gave chance to several prominent supporting stars like Napolean, Janagraj, Chandrasekhar & others.

Celebs react to tragic loss

The Tamil Film Producers Council confirmed the news of Bharathiraja's death. A statement read, “We regret to inform you that the legendary director Mr. Bharathiraja, a former president and one of the senior members of our association, died early this morning.”

Devastated to know that our most beloved, loved and respected Director, the legendary #BharathiRaaja avl is no longer with us. His demise is a gloomy cloud in tamil cinema. His films have been bench marks and shall continue to be the actual school of film making. He leaves behind… pic.twitter.com/p5a6yhn95y — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 10, 2026

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar extended condolences and mourned his demise. She wrote on X, “Devastated to know that our most beloved, loved and respected Director, the legendary #BharathiRaaja avl is no longer with us. His demise is a gloomy cloud in tamil cinema. His films have been bench marks and shall continue to be the actual school of film making. He leaves behind a huge legacy for every cinema lover. He always said let’s do a film with me in 2 pigtails. That shall remain an unfulfilled dream. Will miss you a lot Sir.”