Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2954869https://zeenews.india.com/people/veteran-actor-graham-greene-known-for-dances-with-wolves-dies-at-73-2954869.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
GRAHAM GREENE DEAD

Veteran Actor Graham Greene, Known For 'Dances With Wolves' Dies At 73

Graham Greene made his small-screen debut on the 1979 Canadian drama series The Great Detective and film debut in Running Brave (1983).

|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 10:45 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Veteran Actor Graham Greene, Known For 'Dances With Wolves' Dies At 73Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Oscar-nominated actor Graham Green has passed away. He was 73. The news of his demise was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

"He was a great man of morals, ethics and character and will be eternally missed," Greene's agent Michael Greene said in a statement to THR.

"You are finally free. Susan Smith is meeting you at the gates of heaven," referring to the actor's longtime agent, who died in 2013.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Born on June 22, 1952, in Ohsweken on the Six Nations Reserve and a graduate of the Centre for Indigenous Theatre Program in 1974, the Canadian actor made his small-screen debut on the 1979 Canadian drama series The Great Detective and film debut in Running Brave (1983).

However, his portrayal of Kicking Bird in the 1990 film Dances With Wolves earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. The film received 12 Oscar nominations in total and went on to win seven, including Best Picture, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

His other projects include Maverick (1994), Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995), The Green Mile (1999), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) and Aaron Sorkin's Molly's Game (2017). 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK