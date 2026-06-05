Veteran actor James Handy dies after fatal stabbing at California home; Suspect arrested

Los Angeles: Veteran actor James Handy, known for his role in 'Top Gun: Maverick' and several popular films and television shows, was fatally stabbed at his home in Tarzana, California, according to PEOPLE.

Police have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with the case.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), officers responded to Handy's residence on June 3 after receiving a 911 call reporting an incident.

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The caller allegedly told dispatchers, "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin," according to the dispatch audio obtained by PEOPLE.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Handy, 81, unconscious in the front yard of his home with a stab wound to his chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by paramedics, where he was later declared dead.

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Authorities identified the suspect as Michael Gledhill, the son of Handy's girlfriend. According to police, Gledhill was taken into custody and transported to Van Nuys Jail.

Police records show that Gledhill has been charged with one count of murder. His bail has been set at USD 2 million.

Following the incident, law enforcement officers sealed off streets near Handy's home and carried out inquiries in the neighborhood as part of the investigation.

James Handy had a long career in Hollywood and appeared in several well-known films and television shows. His credits include Jumanji, Arachnophobia, Unbreakable, Logan, NYPD Blue, Alias, NCIS: Los Angeles, Criminal Minds and Rizzoli & Isles.

The actor's final on-screen appearance was in Top Gun: Maverick, released in 2022.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police have asked anyone with information related to the case to contact LAPD detectives. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.