Mumbai: A prayer meeting for legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, who passed away on Friday morning, will be held on Sunday, April 6, at the J.W. Marriott Hotel in Mumbai, between 4 pm and 6 pm.

The news was shared by his family through a note that read, "With deep sorrow and sad heart we inform the passing away of our beloved SHRI MANOJ KUMAR JI (Shri Harikrishan Goswami) July 24, 1937-April 04, 2025."

"He made the Nation and all of us proud with his zeal, vision and cinematic excellence. PRAYER MEETING for peace to the departed soul will be held on Sunday, 6th April 2025, at J.W. Marriott Hotel, Juhu, Mumbai, between 4 pm to 6 pm," the message added.

Manoj Kumar was laid to rest with full state honours at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Saturday.

The funeral was attended by prominent Bollywood figures, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salim Khan, and Arbaaz Khan.

The legendary actor and filmmaker passed away at 4:03 a.m. on April 4 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after a prolonged illness.

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Kumar became an iconic figure in Indian cinema, especially in the 1960s and 1970s. The actor was affectionately known as "Bharat Kumar" for his iconic roles in patriotic films such as Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed.

In addition to his acting career, Kumar made significant contributions as a director and producer. His directorial debut Upkar (1967) won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film.

Other successful films directed by him include Purab Aur Paschim (1970) and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), both of which were major successes, both critically and commercially.