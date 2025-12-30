New Delhi: Veteran actor Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari has breathed her last on Tuesday, December 30, 2025 in Kochi. According to Mathrubhumi report, she was battling age-related illness for a long time. She was 90.

Santhakumari stayed at Mohanlal’s home in Elamakkara, Koch. The death was confirmed by doctors at Amrita Hospital, where she had been undergoing treatment, as per The Hindu report.

About Mohanlal's Family

Mohanlal was born to Viswanathan Nair, a former bureaucrat and Law Secretary with the Kerala government, and Santhakumari. He had an elder brother named Pyarelal (died in 2000, due to heart related issues).

Director B Unnikrishnan is a close maternal relative of Mohanlal.

Mohanlal shared a close bond with his parents and made his acting debut at age 18 in the Malayalam film Thiranottam in 1978, but the film was delayed in its release for 25 years due to censorship issues. His screen debut was in the 1980 romance film Manjil Virinja Pookkal, in which he played the antagonist.

Mohanlal married Suchitra, daughter of the Tamil film producer K Balaji. The couple has two children – Pranav Mohanlal and Vismaya Mohanlal.