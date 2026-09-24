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Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan passes away at 56 after battle with lung cancer

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his memorable comic and supporting roles in Hindi films and television, has died at the age of 56 after battling lung cancer. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 08:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 08:32 PM IST
Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan passes away at 56 after battle with lung cancer
Image Credit: Instagram

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Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan passes away at 56 after battle with lung cancer
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