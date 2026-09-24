Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan passes away at 56 after battle with lung cancer

New Delhi: Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, remembered for his memorable comic and supporting roles across Hindi films and television, has passed away after a battle with lung cancer. He was 56. Mushtaq Khan was rushed to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday after his health deteriorated. He was put in the ICU and passed away later that evening. Word of his death spread fast on social media, as fans and colleagues from the industry began posting tributes. Many in the film fraternity called his death a big loss.
Comedian Sunil Pal shared a picture of Mushtaq Khan on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "RIP Mushtaq Khan sahab".
Through a career in both films and television, Mushtaq Khan carved a niche for himself in supporting roles, often stealing scenes even when surrounded by larger casts.
He was widely recognised for playing a hockey player with a disability in Welcome (2007), starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. His line from the film, "meri ek taang nakli hai," became one of his most memorable and endeared him to audiences.
Across a career spanning several decades, he appeared in a long list of films and shows, including Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Jodi No. 1, among others.
Mushtaq Khan movies and other credits
For the unversed, the veteran actor was born in Baihar town of Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh, to a Muslim family.
The veteran actor's television credits include Wagle Ki Duniya(1988), Chacha Chaudhary, Adaalat and more.
He also starred in the Netflix series The Railway Men and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3.
Mushtaq Khan's recent movie credits include Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder, Jaat, Stree 2, Gadar 2, Welcome Back, Rowdy Rathore and more.
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