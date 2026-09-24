Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan passes away at 56 after battle with lung cancer

New Delhi: Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, remembered for his memorable comic and supporting roles across Hindi films and television, has passed away after a battle with lung cancer. He was 56. Mushtaq Khan was rushed to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday after his health deteriorated. He was put in the ICU and passed away later that evening. Word of his death spread fast on social media, as fans and colleagues from the industry began posting tributes. Many in the film fraternity called his death a big loss.