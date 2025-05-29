Veteran Actor Rajesh Dies At 75; Rajinikanth, Tamil Film Industry Mourn Loss

New Delhi: Veteran Tamil actor Rajesh passed away on Thursday after reportedly experiencing breathing issues. He was 75. According to a report by The Hindu, the actor suffered a sudden heart attack.

The news of his demise has shocked fans and celebrities from the Tamil film industry. Rajesh was known for his work in South Indian films such as Kanni Paruvathile, Achamillai Achamillai, Andha 7 Naatkal, and Payanangal Mudivadhillai, among others. He entered the industry with K. Balachander’s Aval Oru Thodarkathai in 1974. Over the course of his career, he acted in more than 150 films.

The veteran actor was also a writer and a dubbing artist.

Celebs Mourn Rajesh’s Death

Superstar Rajinikanth, a long-time friend of the late actor, expressed his condolences.

“The news of the untimely death of my close friend, actor Rajesh, shocks me and causes me great heartache. A wonderful man, may his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar added,“Deeply shocked and sudden to hear of #rajesh’s unexpected demise. Shared so many movies together and had a deep respect for his wide knowledge of cinema and life. Will be missed by family, friends, and the film fraternity. #RIP.”

Producer G. Dhananjeyan wrote on X,“Very sad to read about the passing away of Actor #Rajesh sir, a fine actor and a respected person in the film industry. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Rest in peace sir.”

Rajesh had worked with icons such as Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Mohanlal, and Vijay Sethupathi, among many others.

He was last seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas. Apart from acting, he also ventured into real estate and politics. He had been serving as the chairman of the Tamil Nadu government-backed M.G.R. Film and Television Institute for the past two years.

Rajesh is survived by his son Deepak and daughter Divya. His wife, Joan Silvia, passed away in 2012 due to health-related issues.