Veteran Actor Shanawas, Son Of Malayalam Icon Prem Nazir, Dies At 71
Veteran Malayalam actor Shanawas breathed his last at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.
Veteran Malayalam actor Shanawas, son of legend Prem Nazir, dies at the age of 71. According to reports he was suffering from kidney-related ailments.
(This is a developing story)
