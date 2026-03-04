Veteran actor Vijay Crishna, who played Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Devdas, dies at 81

New Delhi: Veteran actor Vijay Crishna, known for his powerful screen presence and strong performances, has passed away at the age of 81. The news of his demise has left the film and theatre industry in shock.

He was best known for portraying Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Devdas (2002), directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He also appeared in Bhansali’s Guzaarish. The veteran actor featured in several notable films, including Gandhi and PK.

Confirming the news, actress Lillete Dubey took to social media and wrote: “Heartbroken… our dearest Vijay Crishna, part of our theatre family and Dance Like a Man for over 25 years, has passed away.

A man of many parts — a brilliant actor, handsome, charming, bright, with his dry, tongue-in-cheek trademark humour. He was much loved and cherished by us all. So many memories flood the heart and mind and overwhelm me…”

She further added: “RIP my Jairaj. You will never be forgotten. May you entertain the angels as you did us all here.

Love and prayers for his lovely wife Smita, daughters Nyrika and Freyan, and the whole family.”

(This is a developing story.)