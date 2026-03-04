Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3023583https://zeenews.india.com/people/veteran-actor-vijay-crishna-who-played-shah-rukh-khan-s-father-in-devdas-dies-at-81-3023583.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleVeteran actor Vijay Crishna, who played Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Devdas, dies at 81
VIJAY CRISHNA

Veteran actor Vijay Crishna, who played Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Devdas, dies at 81

Veteran actor and theatre stalwart Vijay Crishna passed away at the age of 81.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2026, 03:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Veteran actor Vijay Crishna, who played Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Devdas, dies at 81(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Veteran actor Vijay Crishna, known for his powerful screen presence and strong performances, has passed away at the age of 81. The news of his demise has left the film and theatre industry in shock.

He was best known for portraying Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Devdas (2002), directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He also appeared in Bhansali’s Guzaarish. The veteran actor featured in several notable films, including Gandhi and PK.

 
Add Zee News as a Preferred Source
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lillete Dubey (@lilletedubeyofficial)

Confirming the news, actress Lillete Dubey took to social media and wrote: “Heartbroken… our dearest Vijay Crishna, part of our theatre family and Dance Like a Man for over 25 years, has passed away.
A man of many parts — a brilliant actor, handsome, charming, bright, with his dry, tongue-in-cheek trademark humour. He was much loved and cherished by us all. So many memories flood the heart and mind and overwhelm me…”

She further added: “RIP my Jairaj. You will never be forgotten. May you entertain the angels as you did us all here.
Love and prayers for his lovely wife Smita, daughters Nyrika and Freyan, and the whole family.”

(This is a developing story.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Trump vs Pakistan
Trump vs Pakistan: Karachi firing, Bagram strike spark US-Pakistan tensions
Technology
Cybersecurity firm flags fake 'Red Alert' app spreading via SMS spoofing
Simpsons
FACT CHECK: Is the viral Simpsons Trump death video real? The truth behind it
US wars since 2001
Kabul to Baghdad: How many countries has US bombed since 2001 & at what cost?
Qatar gas export to India
Massive 40% supply cut to send electricity, food prices skyrocketing in India
india women’s cricket team
India Women’s Cricket Team Nominated for Laureus World Team of the Year 2026
Sam Curran wants to silent Wankhede
'It’s Going to be Very Quiet': Sam Curran aims to emulate Pat Cummins in SF
Iran Air passenger aircraft
Iran Air passenger jet destroyed in Bushehr Airport strike: Report
Rukmini Vasanth
Rukmini Vasanth, Ashika Ranganth, Sapthami Gowda Condemn Inappropriate Photos
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 predicted Impact Player options for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR & Others - Pics