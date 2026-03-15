Veteran Actress Madhu Malhotra passes away at 72: reports

Madhu Malhotra passes away: Veteran Hindi film actress Madhu Malhotra, as per a report by Bollywood Hungama, passed away on March 13 at the age of 72, leaving behind a rich legacy in Indian cinema. Known for her appearances in several iconic films, she was a familiar face to audiences from the 1970s through the 1990s.

A Career in Hindi Cinema

Madhu Malhotra was a prominent supporting actress in Hindi films during the 1980s and early 1990s. She appeared in over 100 movies, often in minor or cameo roles, yet left a lasting impression with her performances. Her work spanned multiple genres, from mainstream drama to horror, reflecting a versatile career built on professionalism and dedication.

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She was especially noted for her roles in films directed by Subhash Ghai and Mohan Bhakri, featuring in hits like Vishwanath (1978), Karz (1980), Vidhaata (1982), and horror films such as Khooni Murda (1989) and Roohani Taqat (1991). In the comedy-drama Satte Pe Satta (1982), she was paired with actor Paintal, while old-timers may fondly remember her as the cheerful girl in the beach hat in the song “Mausam Mastana.”

Director Anil Sharma, who worked with her in Shradhanjali (1981), described her as “a thorough professional.”

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Tributes Pour In

Soon after news of her passing, Subhash Ghai paid tribute to the actress, as per a report by Moneycontrol, calling her a “gentle” woman. Recalling her role in the song “Lambi Judaai,” he explained, “Since it was a folk song sung by Reshma, a singer from Pakistan, I needed a northern face with sparkling eyes on screen. And the song became immortal. I bless her soul to rest in peace.”

Memorable Filmography

Madhu Malhotra’s career highlights include:

Satte Pe Satta (1982)

Karz (1980)

Vishwanath (1978)

Rishta Kagaz Ka (1983)

Qayamat (1983)

Ghulam (1998)

Her contributions to Hindi cinema, though often in supporting roles, have left a lasting mark on the industry and on fans of classic Bollywood films.