SULAKSHANA PANDIT

Veteran Actress-Singer Sulakshana Pandit Dies At 71, Suffers Cardiac Arrest

Sulakshana Pandit played the leading day in with most A-listers including Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna, Shashi Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 09:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Veteran Actress-Singer Sulakshana Pandit Dies At 71, Suffers Cardiac ArrestPic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Noted Bollywood singer-actress Sulakshana Pandit who worked primarily in Hindi movies during the 1970s and 1980s. Sulakshana was the elder sister of the music director duo Jatin-Lalit and former actress Vijayta Pandit. Her brother Lalit Pandit confirmed her death news to a news agency. She died of cardiac arrest at 71.

Sulakshana Pandit Dies

Lalit Pandit told a news agency, "She passed away due to cardiac arrest around 7 pm. She had complained of breathlessness and seemed a bit unwell. We were taking her to Nanavati hospital, but she died before we could reach the hospital."

Sulakshana complained of breathlessness on Thursday evening.

Sulakshana Pandit's Shining Career

Sulakshana Pandit played the leading day in with most A-listers including Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna, Shashi Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha. She made her acting debut with the suspense thriller Uljhan in 1975, opposite Sanjeev Kumar. In Anil Ganguly's Sankoch (1976), which was based on the novel Parineeta, she portrayed Lolita. Her other popular films include Hera Pheri, Apnapan, Khandaan, Chehre Pe Chehra, Dharam Kanta and Waqt Ki Deewar.

She acted in a Bengali movie Bandie 1978, where she was paired opposite Uttam Kumar.

Sulakshana began her singing career as a child singer singing the popular song 'Saat Samundar Paar se' with Lata Mangeshkar in the 1967 film Taqdeer. She went on to record with musicians including Kishore Kumar and Hemant Kumar. She sang in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Oriya and Gujarati. 

