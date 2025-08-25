Veteran Bengali Actor and BJP Leader Joy Banerjee Passes Away at 62

New Delhi: Veteran Bengali actor and politician Joy Banerjee passed away on Monday at the age of 62 in a private hospital in Kolkata. According to a report by News18, he had been battling a long-standing respiratory illness and diabetes, and his condition had deteriorated in the past few days.

Who Was Joy Banerjee?

Joy Banerjee was a popular Bengali actor and politician, best known for his contribution to Bengali cinema during the 1980s and 1990s. He made his debut with the film Nimnulur Banabas (1987), directed by Bidesh Sarkar, opposite actress Debashree Roy. He received critical acclaim for his role in Chopper (1987), directed by Nabyendu Chatterjee, and later appeared in Hirak Jayanti (1990), which turned out to be a major box office success.

Apart from films, Banerjee also made his mark in politics. He was associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Birbhum on a BJP ticket, running against the current MP and Tollywood actress Shatabdi Roy.

In 2019, he again contested the elections from Uluberia as a BJP candidate, going up against Trinamool Congress MP Sajda Ahmed. Although he lost, and even announced his departure from the party at one point, he continued to remain a member of the BJP’s state committee.

Joy Banerjee is survived by his wife, former Trinamool councillor Ananya Banerjee.