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Veteran Bengali actress Mithu Mukherjee passes away following year-long battle with cancer

Veteran Bengali actor Mithu Mukherjee, famous for her iconic roles in Marjina Abdulla and Mouchak, has reportedly passed away in Mumbai at the age of 71 after a year-long battle with cancer.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 03:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
Veteran Bengali actress Mithu Mukherjee passes away following year-long battle with cancer
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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Veteran Bengali actress Mithu Mukherjee passes away following year-long battle with cancer
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