/Veteran Bengali actress Mithu Mukherjee passes away following year-long battle with cancer

Mithu Mukherjee passes away: Veteran actor Mithu Mukherjee, an iconic face of 1970s and 1980s Bengali cinema, passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai on Sunday night, as per a report by NDTV. She was 71 years old. The actor, who had been residing permanently in Mumbai after selling her South Kolkata home, succumbed following a year-long battle with cancer.
Born in Kolkata in 1955, Mukherjee entered the film industry at the age of 17, making her acting debut in Chitta Bose's Shesh Parba (1972) opposite Samit Bhanja. Her major breakthrough arrived in 1973 with Dinen Gupta's Marjina Abdulla, where she played the titular role opposite Debraj Roy. The performance catapulted her into mainstream stardom, making her one of the most recognizable and beloved faces of regional cinema.
Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Mukherjee starred in numerous classic films, including Mouchak, Nishikanya, Kabi, Hotel Snow Fox, Pratima, Bandhan, Prarthana, and Swayamsiddha. She shared the screen with cinema legends of the era, such as Uttam Kumar, Soumitra Chattopadhyay, and Ranjit Mullick. Beyond Bengali cinema, her work extended to Hindi and Odia feature films.
Despite achieving immense popularity, critical acclaim, and delivering box-office hits, including her superhit final film Ashreeta, Mukherjee chose to step away from the film industry at the peak of her career. Her active acting tenure spanned from the early 1970s to 1990, after which she voluntarily withdrew completely from public life and media presence.
Her quiet retreat from stardom drew comparisons to legendary screen icon Suchitra Sen, leaving a lasting, enigmatic legacy in the history of Indian regional cinema.
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