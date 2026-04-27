Veteran Bollywood actor Bharat Kapoor passes away due to multiple organ failure: report

Veteran Hindi film and television actor Bharat Kapoor has passed away at the age of 80, according to reports. The actor died on Monday following age-related health complications and multiple organ failure. His passing marks the end of a long and steady career that spanned more than four decades in Indian cinema and television.

Final days and health condition

According to people close to the family, as per a report by India Today, Kapoor had been unwell for several days prior to his death. He was reportedly first admitted to hospital due to deteriorating health but was later brought back home, where he continued to receive care. His condition, however, worsened over the last few days and eventually led to his demise in Mumbai.

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Actor Avtar Gill confirmed the news of Kapoor’s death to the same publication and also shared details about the last rites. Gill said, "I just came from the cremation, it was done at 6:30 pm. He died at 3pm today in Sion Hospital, Mumbai. He was not feeling well from last three days. From last three days his multiple organs started failing."

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He also expressed that the funeral was a quiet and low-attendance affair, with only a small group of close relatives and members of their theatre circle present. Among those who attended were actor Rakesh Bedi, director Ramesh Kumar, actor Kuldeep Singh, and a few colleagues from their IPTA theatre group.

Funeral details and prayer meet

The final rites were conducted in Mumbai with limited attendance, in line with the family’s preference for a private farewell. Close friends and associates from the theatre fraternity gathered to pay their respects, remembering Kapoor not only as a screen presence but also as a long-time contributor to stage work.

A prayer meet has been scheduled for April 30 at his residence, which will take place between 5 pm and 7 pm. Family members have invited close acquaintances and members of the industry who worked with him over the years to attend and offer their condolences.

Bharat Kapoor's film career

Bharat Kapoor began his journey in Hindi cinema in the early 1970s and went on to become a familiar face in both films and television. Over the years, he appeared in a large number of films, often playing supporting roles that left a strong impression despite limited screen time. He became known for his ability to adapt across a variety of character types, particularly in roles such as antagonists, police officers, and lawyers in mainstream commercial cinema.

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His work in the 1980s and 1990s was especially notable, as he featured in several successful and widely remembered films of that era. Even when not in lead roles, Kapoor was often recognised for bringing depth and conviction to the characters he portrayed, making him a dependable presence in ensemble casts.

Notable films and television work

Kapoor’s filmography includes a number of well-known Hindi films such as Noorie (1979), Ram Balram (1980), Love Story (1981), Bazaar (1982), Ghulami (1985), Aakhree Raasta (1986), Satyamev Jayate (1987), Swarg (1990), Khuda Gawah (1992), Rang (1993), Barsaat (1995), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), and Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities (2004). Across these films, he remained a consistent supporting actor who contributed significantly to storytelling through character-driven performances.