Veteran Bollywood Star Prem Chopra Hospitalised, Family Says 'Nothing To Worry About..': Report

New Delhi: Bollywood veteran Prem Chopra has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, actor Vikas Bhalla, told India Today that the hospitalisation was purely a precautionary measure. “He is doing fine and should be discharged in a couple of days,” Bhalla said.

“It’s all age-related, and a regular procedure. There is nothing to worry about,” he added.

A Legendary Career in Bollywood

Prem Chopra, born in 1935 in Lahore, British India, is celebrated as one of Bollywood’s most iconic villains. With a career spanning over six decades and more than 380 films, he has left an indelible mark on Hindi cinema. While primarily known for negative roles, Chopra has also played positive and character roles.

Some of his most memorable films include Bobby (1973), Shaheed (1965), and Dostana (1980). His famous dialogue from Bobby, “Prem naam hai mera, Prem Chopra,” remains legendary.

Early Life and Personal Background

Chopra was raised in Shimla and initially worked as a journalist for The Times of India. His journalistic career allowed him to spend time at film studios, ultimately paving the way for his entry into acting.

He married Uma Malhotra in 1969 and has three daughters, Rakita, Prerna, and Punita. He is also the father-in-law of actors Sharman Joshi and Vikas Bhalla.

Prem Chopra’s family has deep connections in the film industry. He is the brother-in-law of actors Prem Nath and Rajendra Nath, and a co-brother-in-law of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, whose wife is Chopra’s sister-in-law.