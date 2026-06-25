/Veteran Gujarati actor and theatre personality Arvind Vekaria passes away, CINTAA pays tribute

Arvind Vekaria, the respected name in Gujarati theatre and cinema, was known for his significant contributions to the stage as both an actor and director. Over the years, he built a reputation as a prominent figure in Gujarati entertainment and also made appearances in television shows and films. He was the father of actor Tanmay Vekaria, who is widely known for playing Bagha in the popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.'