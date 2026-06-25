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Veteran Gujarati actor and theatre personality Arvind Vekaria passes away, CINTAA pays tribute

Arvind Vekaria death: The veteran actor's demise comes as a major loss to the Gujarati theatre community, where he was regarded as a respected and influential artist.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 10:50 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 10:50 AM IST
Veteran Gujarati actor and theatre personality Arvind Vekaria passes away, CINTAA pays tribute
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: X/@CintaaOfficialSource: ANI

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