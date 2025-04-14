Veteran Kannada Actor Bank Janardhan Passes Away, Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai Among Others Pay Tributes

New Delhi: Bank Janardhan, the veteran Kannada comedy actor, who featured in popular serials such as Papa Pandu, Mangalya Jokali, and Robo Family breathed his last on Sunday night, April 13, 2025. As reported by 'The Hindu', the 75-year-old actor died due to age-related issues.

Celebrated for his roles in over 500 films and television shows, Janardhan was a well-cherished name in the entertainment world.

Former Chief Minister and current BJP MP Basavaraj S Bommai took to his X profile, mourning the loss of the actor he wrote, "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Kannada film comedian Bank Janardhana. He was a household name as a comedian, having acted in over 500 films. With his passing, the Kannada film industry has lost a veteran artist. I pray that God will grant his family and fans the strength to bear the grief of his passing and grant eternal peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti"

ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಹಾಸ್ಯ ಕಲಾವಿದ ಬ್ಯಾಂಕ್ ಜನಾರ್ದನ ಅವರು ನಿಧನ ಹೊಂದಿರುವ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಿಳಿದು ಮನಸ್ಸಿಗೆ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ದುಃಖವಾಗಿದೆ‌.



ಹಾಸ್ಯ ನಟರಾಗಿ ಸುಮಾರು 500 ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಚಿತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನಟಿಸಿ ಮನೆಮಾತಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ಅವರ ಅಗಲಿಕೆಯಿಂದ ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗ ಒಬ್ಬ ಹಿರಿಯ ಕಲಾವಿದನನ್ನು ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡಂತಾಗಿದೆ.



ಅವರ ಅಗಲಿಕೆಯ ದುಃಖವನ್ನು ಅವರ… pic.twitter.com/4cmwhWhKQv — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) April 14, 2025

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy expressed grief over the death of the Kannada actor, "It was with great sadness that I heard the news of the passing of Shri Bank Janardhan, a veteran actor of the Kannada film industry who had acted in many diverse roles in over five hundred films. Janardhan, who used to tickle the audience with his performances, used to bring every character to life. He would mesmerize everyone through that character. His demise is a great loss to our film industry. I pray that his soul may rest in peace and that God gives his family and fans the strength to bear the grief. Om Shanti".

In the Kannada industry, Bank Janardhan portrayed both humorous and paternal characters over the course of his more than forty-year career.

With roles in classic movies like Shh, Tarle Nan Maga, Belliappa Bangarappa, and several others, he left a lasting impression on both large and small screens. His death has left a void space that will be hard to fill.