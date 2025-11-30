Veteran Kannada Actor MS Umesh Passes Away At 80: Reports

New Delhi: Veteran Kannada film actor Mysore Srikantayya Umesh, popularly known as M S Umesh, passed away on Sunday at Kidwai Hospital after a battle with cancer, according to a report by Deccan Herald. He was 80 years old.

A multi-faceted artist celebrated for his distinct comic timing and soulful character portrayals, Umesh leaves behind a cinematic legacy spanning over six decades and more than 400 films. His death has sent shockwaves through the Kannada film industry, with political leaders and film personalities expressing their condolences.

Early Career and Rise in Sandalwood

Umesh began his illustrious career as a child artist in B R Panthulu’s film Makkala Rajya, marking his entry into Sandalwood. Over the years, he shared the screen with some of Kannada cinema’s most iconic actors, including Dr Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, and Anant Nag.

Memorable Roles and Contributions

Umesh was particularly renowned for his comic roles, which combined impeccable timing with emotional depth. Some of his most memorable performances include Guru Shishyaru and the iconic comedy Golmaal Radhakrishna. His versatility and ability to blend humour with heartfelt performances made him a beloved figure among audiences and critics alike.

Industry and Political Tributes

Minister for Welfare of Backward Classes and Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Thangadgi, expressed his grief, as per the same report, stating:

"Umesh is one of the most talented actors the film industry has seen. It is unfortunate that such a wonderful artist with such a soulful performance passed away due to cancer. With his death, the Kannada film industry has lost an outstanding artist. May God give his fans and family the strength to bear the grief of his departure."

Awards and Honours

M S Umesh’s contributions to Kannada cinema were recognised through multiple awards:

Best Supporting Actor Award for his role as Thimmarai in the three-part film Kathasangama, Munitai

Natak Akademi Award, 1994

Mahanagara Palike Award, 1997

Legacy

M S Umesh’s passing marks the end of an era for Kannada cinema. His dedication and passion for acting, evident since his days as a child artist, leave an indelible mark on the industry, ensuring that his legacy will be remembered for generations.