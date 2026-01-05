Veteran Korean Actor Ahn Sung-Ki Dies At 74 After Cardiac Arrest, Had Been Battling Blood Cancer: Reports

New Delhi: Ahn Sung-ki, one of South Korean cinema’s most revered actors whose six-decade career and warm public persona earned him the title “The Nation’s Actor,” passed away on Monday. He was 74.

Ahn Sung-ki Passes Away At 74

As per a report by the Times of India, the actor’s death was confirmed by his agency, Artist Company, and Seoul’s Soonchunhyang University Hospital. Reports stated that Ahn had been battling blood cancer and had been in critical condition following a recent cardiac arrest.

According to local media, Ahn was hospitalised after collapsing at his home on December 30, when he reportedly choked while eating. He was rushed to the emergency room and admitted to the intensive care unit, where he received treatment for five days. He passed away in the early hours of January 4 while undergoing care at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital.

Who was Ahn Sung-Ki?

A veteran of more than 150 films, Ahn Sung-ki was widely admired for his versatility and depth as an actor. His notable works include Silmido, Hansan: Rising Dragon, Unbowed, Hanbando, Mandala, and Two Cops. His funeral proceedings will be held at Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital in the Seocho District of southern Seoul.

Born on January 1, 1952, Ahn began his acting career as a child artist in 1957. He was introduced to filmmaking early in life, as his father was a well-known filmmaker from Daegu. Ahn appeared in more than 70 films during his childhood, making his debut in The Twilight Train. He later stepped away from acting to pursue his education at Hankuk University and worked briefly in the corporate sector before returning to the film industry as an adult.

Over the course of his career, Ahn became one of the most respected figures in Korean cinema, earning acclaim for his performances across genres and generations.

Ahn Sung-ki’s Battle with Blood Cancer

In 2022, Ahn publicly revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and had gone into remission in 2020. However, his blood cancer later returned. Despite undergoing treatment, he continued to work. His last released project was Birth (2022), and he had also been cast in the upcoming film Spring in Seoul.

Ahn Sung-ki leaves behind a lasting legacy as one of South Korea’s most talented and beloved actors, remembered for both his extraordinary body of work and his gentle, dignified presence.