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  • /Veteran legendary playback singer S Janaki passes away at 88, Granddaughter confirms heartbreaking demise

Veteran legendary playback singer S Janaki passes away at 88, Granddaughter confirms heartbreaking demise

S Janaki passes away: In a heartbreaking news, legendary playback singer, S Janaki has passed away at 88.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 09:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 09:21 PM IST
Veteran legendary playback singer S Janaki passes away at 88, Granddaughter confirms heartbreaking demise
Image Credit: @apsaravydyula/Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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