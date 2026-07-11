/Veteran legendary playback singer S Janaki passes away at 88, Granddaughter confirms heartbreaking demise

S Janaki passes away: Legendary playback singer S. Janaki has died at the age of 88, her granddaughter Apsara Vydyula confirmed in a social media post. Sharing the news, she said Janaki passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, and requested privacy for the family as they grieve their loss.
Sharing the note on Instagram, she wrote, "Dear everyone,
It is with profound sadness that I share the passing of my beloved grandmother an legendary singer, Smt. S. Janaki.
She left us peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family. While our hearts are heavy, we are also filled with gratitude for the extraordinary life she lived and the immeasurable joy she brought to millions through her timeless music.
To the world, she was an iconic voice whose songs became part of countless memories. To us, she was a loving grandmother whose warmth, humility, kindness, and grace will remain with us forever.
We kindly request that you respect our family's privacy during this difficult time as we grieve and come to terms with this loss.
Thank you for your love, prayers, and understanding.
Apsara Vydvula"
Take a look:
S. Janaki is celebrated as one of the most accomplished voices in Indian playback music, leaving an extraordinary legacy that has shaped generations of listeners. Over a remarkable career of more than 60 years, she lent her voice to upwards of 20,000 songs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and several other Indian languages, establishing herself among the most versatile and prolific singers in the country's cinematic history.
Affectionately called the "Nightingale of South India," Janaki became renowned for her exceptional vocal range, expressive performances and ability to adapt effortlessly to diverse musical styles. She worked with many of India's most iconic composers, including M. S. Viswanathan, K. V. Mahadevan, Ilaiyaraaja, A. R. Rahman and M. M. Keeravani, creating countless memorable songs that continue to resonate with audiences. Her repertoire spanned romantic melodies, devotional hymns, classical-inspired compositions and vibrant folk numbers.
Her immense contribution to Indian music earned widespread recognition, including four National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer, along with numerous honours from state governments and cultural institutions. In the later phase of her life, Janaki gradually retired from regular playback singing, making only occasional appearances while remaining one of the most revered and influential figures in Indian music.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.