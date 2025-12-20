Veteran Malayalam Actor-Filmmaker Sreenivasan Dies At 69

New Delhi: Veteran Malayalam actor, director, and screenwriter Sreenivasan passed away at a private hospital on Saturday morning. He was 69.

According to reports, the veteran artiste was admitted to a hospital in Tripunithura on Friday night for treatment and breathed his last on Saturday morning.

A native of Kannur, Sreenivasan had been residing in Kochi for several years. Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Malayalam cinema, he played a key role in shaping popular filmmaking in Kerala.

Apart from acting, Sreenivasan was also a director, screenwriter, dubbing artist, and producer. He had a career spanning nearly five decades and worked in over 200 films. He made his acting debut with Manimuzhakkam in 1976.

Who Was Sreenivasan?

Born on April 6, 1956, in Patyam near Thalassery in Kerala’s Kannur district, Sreenivasan emerged as one of the most influential voices in Malayalam cinema, known for blending sharp social satire with accessible storytelling. Over a career spanning nearly five decades, he acted in more than 225 films and wrote several landmark screenplays.

His writing credits include acclaimed films such as Odaruthammava Aalariyam, Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam, Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Nadodikkattu, Pattanapravesham, Varavelpu, Thalayana Manthram, Sandesam, Midhunam, Mazhayethum Munpe, Azhakiya Ravanan, Oru Maravathoor Kanavu, Udayananu Tharam, Katha Parayumpol, and Njan Prakashan, the latter ranking among the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

His screenplays were widely noted for their wit, political insight, and moral clarity.

As a filmmaker, he scripted and directed Vadakkunokkiyanthram and Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala.

Vadakkunokkiyanthram won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film, while Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala received the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Popular Film.

Sreenivasan received several honours during his career, including a National Film Award, two Filmfare Awards South, and six Kerala State Film Awards. He won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Screenplay for Sandesam and Mazhayethum Munpe.

A frequent collaborator of directors Priyadarshan, Sathyan Anthikad, and Kamal, Sreenivasan played a key role in shaping the golden era of Malayalam comedy and social drama.

He made his acting debut in P.A. Backer’s Manimuzhakkam in 1976, with his first lead role in Sanghaganam (1979). He was formally trained at the Film and Television Institute of Tamil Nadu in Chennai.

Beyond cinema, Sreenivasan was also a producer and co-produced Katha Parayumpol and Thattathin Marayathu under the Lumiere Film Company along with actor Mukesh.

(Inputs from ANI)