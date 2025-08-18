Veteran Marathi Actress Jyoti Chandekar Dies At 69, Daughter Tejaswini Pandit Pays Tribute

Mumbai: Veteran Marathi actor Jyoti Chandekar passed away at the age of 69 on August 16 in Pune, her daughter confirmed.

The actress, best known for her role as 'Poorna Aji' in the TV show 'Tharala Tar Mag,' had been unwell for a while.

Her daughter, Tejaswini Pandit, took to her Instagram on Saturday to confirm the news of her passing along with an emotional note.

"It is with deep sorrow that I share the news that our mother, the esteemed and beloved actress Mrs. Jyoti Chandekar Pandit, who lived life on her own terms and always smiled wholeheartedly, passed away today, 16th August, at the age of 69 after a brief illness," she wrote in Marathi.

Chandekar's funeral took place on Sunday morning at Pune's Vaikunth Crematorium.

The television channel 'Star Pravah', which airs Tharala Tar Mag, also paid tribute to the actor, remembering her warm presence and significant contribution to Marathi entertainment.

Jyoti Chandekar started acting at the age of 12 and worked for over five decades in theatre, films, and television. She became a familiar face in Marathi households and earned respect for her powerful performances. Her notable films include Mee Sindhutai Sapkal (2010) and Guru (2016).

She also acted alongside her daughter, Tejaswini Pandit, in the award-winning film Ticha Umbartha, directed by Dipti Ghonsikar, where she played Pandit's mother-in-law.