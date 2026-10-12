Veteran Marathi actress Madhu Kambikar passes away at 73: report

Madhu Kambikar passes away: Veteran Marathi actress and legendary Lavani artist Madhu Kambikar has passed away at the age of 73 on October 12 in Pune. According to reports, she had been battling prolonged illness and declining health following a stroke that left her bedridden for several years.
Born on July 28, 1953, in Malegaon Khurd, Beed district, Kambikar began her artistic journey on stage before making a seamless transition to the silver screen. Over a career spanning decades, she left an indelible mark across films, folk drama, commercial theatre, and television serials.
She was widely celebrated for her natural acting style, frequently portraying memorable roles as loving mothers and matriarchs. Her notable filmography includes iconic Marathi titles such as, Shapit (directed by Rajdutt), Hech Mazha Maher, Raghumaina, Ek Hota Vidushak, Zhapatlela, Debu & Yeu Ka Gharat.
Beyond her cinematic credits, Kambikar was a powerhouse in the traditional Maharashtrian art form of Lavani. She played a pivotal role in preserving, popularising, and elevating Lavani, cementing a deeply special place in the hearts of audiences across generations.
Kambikar's dedication to her craft remained unmatched, even in the face of health challenges. On November 27, 2016, she made a triumphant return to the stage after 12 years to perform at the Lavanya Sangeet program at Yashwant Natya Mandir in Matunga, Mumbai.
Despite suddenly feeling unwell mid-performance, she stubbornly finished her dance before heading to the makeup room. There, her condition worsened drastically after she suffered a stroke that left her right hand numb, leading to immediate hospitalisation.
The health crisis forced her to step away from the limelight and the art she loved so dearly. In recognition of her monumental contributions to cinema and folk culture, she was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Zee Chitra Gaurav Awards in 2018. Due to her failing health, she was unable to attend the ceremony, and her daughter-in-law, Sheetal Jadhav, accepted the accolade on her behalf.
With her passing, the Marathi entertainment industry loses a true pioneer who defined an era of classic cinema and folk performance.
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