Veteran Odia Actor Uttam Mohanty Airlifted To Delhi For Advanced Treatment As Health Deteriorates

New Delhi: Veteran Odia film actor Uttam Mohanty was airlifted from Bhubaneswar to Delhi on Saturday in a critical condition after his health failed to improve at a private hospital, family sources confirmed.

The 67-year-old actor is suffering from liver cirrhosis and is being transferred to a Delhi hospital for advanced treatment. His wife, fellow actor Aparajita Mohanty, and their son, Odisha film superstar Babushaan, accompanied him on the flight.

Mohanty was admitted to the Bhubaneswar hospital four days ago in a critical state and had been on ventilator support, according to his treating doctor.

A stalwart of the Odia film industry, Uttam Mohanty began his acting career in 1977 with the movie Abhimaan and has since appeared in more than 110 films. He is married to Aparajita Mohanty, another legendary figure in Odia cinema, and their son, Babushaan, has emerged as a current-day superstar in the industry.

