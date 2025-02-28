Veteran Odia Actor Uttam Mohanty Passes Away At 66

New Delhi: Uttam Mohanty, the legendary actor and enduring star of the Odia film industry, has passed away at the age of 66, leaving a profound void in the world of Odia cinema.

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, expressed his deep sorrow following the news of Mohanty's demise, writing on Twitter: "I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Odisha's famous and popular actor, Sikkli Mohanty. His departure has created a huge void in the Odia art world. The impression he left in the Odia art world will always keep him in the hearts of the audience. I pray for the eternal peace of his soul and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family."

ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧ ତଥା ଲୋକପ୍ରିୟ ଅଭିନେତା ଉତ୍ତମ ମହାନ୍ତିଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ତାଙ୍କର ବିୟୋଗ ଓଡ଼ିଆ କଳା ଜଗତରେ ଏକ ବିରାଟ ଶୂନ୍ୟସ୍ଥାନ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଛି। ଓଡ଼ିଆ କଳା ଜଗତରେ ସେ ଛାଡିଯାଇଥିବା ଅଭିନୟର ଛାପ ତାଙ୍କୁ ସର୍ବଦା ଦର୍ଶକଙ୍କ ହୃଦୟରେ ଅମର କରି ରଖିବ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) February 27, 2025

Earlier this month, the veteran actor was airlifted from Bhubaneswar to Delhi in critical condition after his health worsened despite intensive treatment at a private hospital. He had been admitted four days earlier in critical condition and was on ventilator support, according to his medical team.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also mourned Mohanty’s passing, sharing his heartfelt condolences in a tweet: "I am saddened and shocked to hear the news of the demise of Odisha's prominent actor and the evergreen hero of the Odia film world, Bikli Mohanty. He was not only an artist but also like a member of my family. His contribution to enriching the Odia film world for a long time was unparalleled. Superhit films like Ramayana, Phulachandan, Sita Pari Nanditi, etc., are his unique achievements. His flawless and lively acting made him popular among the Odia public. His demise has created a void in the art world of Odisha. Odisha has lost a yoga janma. He will reign in the hearts of Odia people for a long time. Wishing the eternal soul peace and expressing condolences to the bereaved family."

ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ଅଭିନେତା ତଥା ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ଜଗତର ଚିର ସବୁଜ ନାୟକ ଉତ୍ତମ ମହାନ୍ତିଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଓ ମର୍ମାହତ । ସେ କେବଳ କଳାକାର ନୁହେଁ ବରଂ ମୋର ପରିବାରର ଜଣେ ସଦସ୍ୟ ପରି ଥିଲେ । ଲମ୍ବା ସମୟ ଧରି ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ଜଗତକୁ ପରିପୁଷ୍ଟ କରିବାରେ ତାଙ୍କର ଯୋଗଦାନ ଥିଲା ଅତୁଳନୀୟ । ରାମାୟଣ, ଫୁଲଚନ୍ଦନ, ସୀତା… — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) February 27, 2025

Uttam Mohanty, a stalwart in the Odia film industry, began his illustrious career in 1977 with the movie Abhimaan and went on to feature in over 110 films. Known for his remarkable versatility and charismatic screen presence, Mohanty became an iconic figure in Odia cinema. He was married to Aparajita Mohanty, another celebrated name in Odia cinema, and their son, Babushaan, continues to carry the legacy as a prominent figure in the industry.

With his passing, the Odia film world has lost one of its most beloved icons, and his contributions will forever be cherished by the people of Odisha.