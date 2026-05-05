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NewsEntertainmentPeopleVeteran producer RB Choudary passes away in a road accident: Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan and other actors mourns demise
R.B. CHOUDARY

Veteran producer RB Choudary passes away in a road accident: Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan and other actors mourns demise

Veteran Tamil film producer R.B. Choudary died in a tragic car accident in Udaipur, prompting an outpouring of tributes from leading stars across the Indian film industry.

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: May 05, 2026, 11:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Veteran producer RB Choudary passes away in a road accident: Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan and other actors mourns demise(Image: @KChiruTweets/X)

RB Choudary passes away: Renowned veteran Tamil film producer R.B. Choudary has reportedly passed away following a car accident in Udaipur on Tuesday. He was a prominent figure in South Indian cinema and the founder of the production company Super Good Films.

Mortal Remains to Be Brought to Chennai

Choudary’s mortal remains are expected to be brought to Chennai on Wednesday. The news of his sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the film industry, with several leading actors expressing grief and paying heartfelt tributes.

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Also Read | Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nayar dies in a road accident, wife injured: Report

Film Industry Mourns Sudden Loss

Actor Pawan Kalyan, in a statement shared via the Andhra Pradesh Deputy CMO’s X handle, said, "Shri RB Chowdary Garu's Demise is Shocking The demise of renowned producer and Super Good Films head Shri RB Chowdary Garu has left me stunned. I cannot believe the tragic news that Shri Chowdary Garu met with a fatal end in a road accident near Udaipur in Rajasthan. I pray to God that his soul attains peace (sic)."

"He produced the film ‘Suswagatham’ in which I acted. It achieved great success. Expertise in film production and related business was his forte. He selected stories suitable for family viewing and produced films featuring excellent songs. The sister sentiment in the Annavaram film captivated family audiences. He earned a special place as a producer in both Telugu and Tamil film industries. I convey my deepest condolences to Shri RB Chowdary Garu's family (sic)," the post concluded.

Superstar Rajinikanth also mourned the loss, remembering Choudary as a close friend and an influential figure in cinema. He wrote, "My dear friend, Super Good Films R.B. Choudhary is a top-notch producer. A wonderful human being. He has given opportunities to countless young directors and kept the film world alive. His untimely death news has left me in great shock and immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace...(folded hands emojis)...#RBChoudhary (sic)."

Actor Chiranjeevi expressed similar sentiments in his post, stating, "Deeply heartbroken to hear about the sudden and tragic loss of Legendary producer R.B. Choudary garu. I have known him for many years and was recently associated with him on my film "God Father" through Super Good Films. He has shaped the careers of many talented directors and actors and brought countless stories to life. His contribution to Indian cinema is beyond words. My heartfelt condolences to his family, strength to them in this unimaginable loss (sic)."

Who was R.B. Choudary?

R.B. Choudary had an illustrious career spanning multiple film industries, primarily Tamil and Telugu, along with contributions to Malayalam and Hindi cinema. Before entering the film industry, he was involved in the steel, export, and jewellery businesses. He began his production career in Malayalam cinema, producing films under the “Super” banner before establishing Super Good Films.

Born into a Rajasthani family, Choudary later built his career in the South Indian film industry. He is survived by his wife, Mahjabeen and four sons. His son Suresh is associated with Super Good Films as a producer, Jeevan is an entrepreneur in the steel business, while Jithan Ramesh and Jiiva are active in the film industry as actors and producers.

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