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Veteran superstar Hema Malini opens up about her success in the film industry

Hema Malini talks about her success in the film industry, and completing her remarkable six-decade journey in Indian cinema.

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 01:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 01:40 PM IST
Veteran superstar Hema Malini opens up about her success in the film industry
Image Credit: IMDb

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