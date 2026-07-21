Veteran superstar Hema Malini opens up about her success in the film industry

(I trained in the classical dance form of Bharatanatyam and have been practising it since the age of eight. I have performed numerous stage shows, often as a solo performer. A solo performance lasts nearly two hours and requires immense dedication and concentration. That is what prepared me for films. These qualities are equally important in cinema. You can't succeed if you're only having fun. It's fine to enjoy yourself, but when it's time to work, you have to forget everything else and dedicate yourself completely. That is the lesson Bharatanatyam has taught me)