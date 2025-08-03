Veteran Tamil Actor And Music Composer Madan Bob Passes Away

New Delhi: Veteran Tamil actor and music composer Madan Bob passed away on August 2 in Chennai, ANI reported. He was in his 70s. The cause of death has not yet been officially disclosed, and an official statement is awaited.

Who was Madan Bob?

Born as S. Krishnamurthy on October 19, 1953, Madan Bob was a beloved figure in Tamil cinema, celebrated for his comedic roles and vibrant screen presence. He began his career in the film industry as a music composer before transitioning to acting. His debut came in 1984 with Balu Mahendra's Neengal Kettavai.

Known for his expressive facial mannerisms, infectious laughter, and energetic performances, Madan Bob drew inspiration from iconic comedian Kaka Radhakrishnan. Over the years, he became a staple of Tamil comedy, also making his mark as a popular television host and judge.

Notable Film Appearances

Over a career spanning several decades, Madan Bob appeared in numerous memorable films, including Neengal Kettavai (1984), Idaya Kovil (1985), Vaaname Ellai (1992), Thevar Magan (1992), Jathi Malli (1993), Magalir Mattum (1994), Poove Unakkaga (1996), Nerrukku Ner (1997), Friends (2001), and Ethir Neechal (2013).

Details regarding his funeral arrangements have not yet been made public.

Fan’s Heartfelt Tribute

Madan Bob's contribution to Tamil cinema and television has left a lasting impression, with fans and colleagues alike mourning the loss of a cherished entertainer whose work continues to resonate across generations.

A Man who full filled our nostalgia by laughter is now turned our memories as a sorrow madhan Bob sir your demise makes our span artificial deeply pained miss you lot sir #RIPMadhanBob sir pic.twitter.com/PJbOICasiW — krishnaprasanth (@krishthepoet) August 2, 2025

One fan paid tribute by writing, “A man who fulfilled our nostalgia with laughter is now turned into a memory of sorrow. Madan Bob sir, your demise makes our time feel artificial. Deeply pained. Miss you a lot, sir.”

(With ANI Inputs)