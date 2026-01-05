Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3003631https://zeenews.india.com/people/veteran-tamil-filmmaker-bharathiraja-hospitalised-with-lung-infection-hospital-shares-health-update-3003631.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleVeteran Tamil Filmmaker Bharathiraja Hospitalised With Lung Infection, Hospital Shares Health Update
DIRECTOR BHARATHIRAJA

Veteran Tamil Filmmaker Bharathiraja Hospitalised With Lung Infection, Hospital Shares Health Update

Veteran Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja has been hospitalised with a lung infection, and doctors have confirmed that his condition is stable while he remains under critical care.

|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2026, 06:29 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Veteran Tamil Filmmaker Bharathiraja Hospitalised With Lung Infection, Hospital Shares Health Update(Photo Credit: Bharathiraja/X)

Chennai: The health condition of veteran Tamil film director and actor Bharathiraja, who has been hospitalised after he complained of breathlessness, is stable, the hospital announced today.

In a medical bulletin, MGM Healthcare, the hospital where the veteran director is currently receiving treatment, said, "Mr Bharthiraja was admitted with severe lung infection and is currently being treated in the Critical Care Unit. He is on all appropriate treatment for organ impairments and is being closely cared for by our team of medical experts."

The hospital further added, "His condition is stable and he will continue to require treatment in the Critical Care Unit."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, senior professionals from the film industry including directors R K Selvamani, director and actor Seeman, producer and actor Chitra Laxmanan, directors Lingusamy, Ameer, A R Murugadoss and Seenu Ramasamy chose to call on the veteran director at the hospital on Monday.

In a video clip, director R K Selvamani, soon after calling on the family of the veteran director in the hospital, said, "We came down to meet director Bharathiraja. For the last few days, there have been wrong reports on social media and in a section of the media regarding his health. We wanted to clarify the status and therefore called on him today.

"We met the doctor providing treatment to the director. The doctor informed us that director Bharathiraja is in the Intensive Care Unit. All his body organs are functioning well. He has had a bout of Pneumonia and he is in a stable condition," the director explained.

Also Read | Malayalam Actor Kannan Pattambi Dies At 62, Suffered Kidney-Related Illness

Selvamani further said, "When we requested the doctor if we could see director Bharathiraja, he said that yesterday, a lot of visitors had called on the director and as a result, his infection had increased. Therefore, he clarified that they were not allowing anyone to reduce the infection. At present, director Bharathiraja is stable."

"Some people out of eagerness or some people harbouring bad intentions are spreading false rumours. If you truly have affection for the veteran director, please pray for him as it will in a way aid his recovery. Please don't share false rumours. Irrespective of the news, the family members or the hospital will give it to you. Before that, don't share news out of your own accord. We have met all the family members and also the chief doctor and enquired about his (Bharathiraja's) health. We have requested them to issue a medical bulletin daily to stop false rumours from spreading," the director explained.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Apply Today At bombayhighcourt.nic
Delhi Riots
SC Verdict On Granting Bail Sparks Anguish As Victims Demands Accountability
Technology
India’s Research And Insights Industry To Grow 10 Per Cent In FY26: Report
JD Vance
Incident At JD Vance's Ohio Residence; 1 Person In Custody: Reports
PM Modi
CM Yogi Meets PM Modi, Receives Guidance On UP’s Development
Bangladesh
Bangladesh Urges Peaceful Diplomacy Amid US Operations In Venezuela
Technology
Oppo A6 Pro 5G Launched In India With 7,000mAh Battery; Check Specs, Price
Technology
Is Your Phone Spying On You And Recording Your Private Conversations?
US intervention in Venezuela
Explained | Why China-Made Weapons Failed To Stop US From Striking Venezuela
Viral video
UP Man Arrested After Forcing Dog To Drink Alcohol; Video Goes Viral | WATCH