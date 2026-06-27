Veteran Tamil filmmaker, K Bhagyaraj, passes away at 73: report

In a heartbreaking loss for the Tamil film industry, veteran filmmaker, actor and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj has reportedly passed away after suffering a heart attack in Chennai on Saturday, June 27, 2026.
According to a report by India Today, the 73-year-old filmmaker is survived by his wife, Poornima Bhagyaraj, and their children, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj. Reports state that Bhagyaraj died following a heart attack.
Bhagyaraj, born as Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj in Erode district of Tamil Nadu, began his career in the film industry as an assistant to acclaimed filmmaker Bharathiraja. He later established himself as one of Tamil cinema’s most influential filmmaker-writers, creating a unique identity with his realistic storytelling, middle-class family dramas and sharp screenplay writing.
His films, especially during the 1980s and 1990s, reflected everyday emotions, family relationships and social realities, earning him a special place among audiences.
Throughout his illustrious career, Bhagyaraj directed more than 25 films and acted in over 75 movies. He was widely respected as one of Tamil cinema’s finest screenwriters, known for creating relatable characters, emotional narratives and engaging stories.
Some of his most celebrated works include Mundhanai Mudichu, Andha 7 Naatkal and Darling, Darling, Darling, films that continue to remain popular among fans and are considered classics of Tamil cinema.
His contribution to the industry was so significant that former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and legendary actor M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) had publicly praised Bhagyaraj and referred to him as his successor in the film world.
Bhagyaraj also expanded his creative journey into Hindi cinema with the 1986 film Aakhree Raasta, starring Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role along with Jaya Prada, Sridevi and Anupam Kher. The revenge drama became one of the notable Hindi films of the decade and highlighted Bhagyaraj’s storytelling skills beyond Tamil cinema.
Bhagyaraj remained active in public life until recently and had continued to make appearances at industry events. His sudden demise has left the Tamil film fraternity and fans deeply saddened.
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