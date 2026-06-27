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Veteran Tamil filmmaker, K Bhagyaraj, passes away at 73: report

Veteran Tamil filmmaker and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj has reportedly passed away at the age of 73 after suffering a heart attack in Chennai.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 11:29 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 11:29 AM IST
Veteran Tamil filmmaker, K Bhagyaraj, passes away at 73: report
Image Credit: (Image: @idlebrainjeeviX)

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