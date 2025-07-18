Veteran Tamil Filmmaker Velu Prabhakaran Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

Chennai: Well known Tamil film director and actor Velu Prabhakaran, best known for having made films like Kadavul and Nalaya Manithan, passed away after a prolonged illness on Friday. He was 68.

The family members of the director in a statement, said, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of renowned filmmaker Velu Prabhakaran, who left us after a prolonged illness 18th July 2025."

A maverick of Tamil cinema, Velu Prabhakaran was known for his fearless storytelling and socially provocative films that redefined boundaries in Indian filmmaking.

With films such as Nalaya Manithan, Kadavul, Puratchikkaaran, and Kadhal Kadhai, Velu Prabhakaran boldly explored themes such as atheism, caste, and sexuality. His films, with their strong themes, often earned him both bouquets and brickbats. He remained a creative force from the 1980s through to his final years, inspiring generations of filmmakers and cinephiles.

Velu Prabhakaran will be remembered not only for his uncompromising artistry but also for his unwavering spirit in challenging cinematic norms. Sources close to the late director say that he was a man who would improvise and that he would always look for ways to deliver quality output in the most economical way possible. For instance, the director is believed to have once shot a scene using just candles to provide light.

The family of the late director has announced that his mortal remains will be kept for public homage at the White House, 21st Street, Sri Krishna Nagar, Valasaravakkam, from Saturday evening (July 19) to Sunday afternoon (July 20). Friends, fans, and members of the film fraternity, they said, were welcome to pay their last respects to the departed filmmaker.

The cremation will take place at Porur crematorium on Sunday evening, in the presence of close family and friends.