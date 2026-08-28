/Veteran Telugu actor and producer GV Narayana Rao passes away; Chiranjeevi pays emotional tribute

Chiranjeevi, in his X post, shared a picture with the late GV Narayana Rao and wrote, "The news that renowned senior actor and producer, my dear friend GV Narayanan Rao garu, is no more has left me in profound shock. He was introduced to the silver screen with the 1976 film *Antuleni Katha*, and through his distinctive acting in numerous films and several television serials, he earned a special place in the hearts of audiences."