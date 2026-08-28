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  • /Veteran Telugu actor and producer GV Narayana Rao passes away; Chiranjeevi pays emotional tribute

Veteran Telugu actor and producer GV Narayana Rao passes away; Chiranjeevi pays emotional tribute

Veteran Telugu actor and film producer GV Narayana Rao passed away in Hyderabad, drawing heartfelt tributes from the Telugu film industry, including a deeply emotional note from long-time friend Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 11:23 AM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 11:23 AM IST
Veteran Telugu actor and producer GV Narayana Rao passes away; Chiranjeevi pays emotional tribute
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Veteran Telugu actor and producer GV Narayana Rao passes away; Chiranjeevi pays emotional tribute
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