Veteran Telugu Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Passes Away At 83 In Hyderabad

New Delhi: Veteran Telugu actor and ex-BJP MLA from Vijayawada, Kota Srinivasa Rao, took his last breath at the age of 83 in Hyderabad.

According to a report by Times of India, he died at his home in Film Nagar on Sunday morning after suffering from prolonged health complications.

Rao was known for his versatility and powerful screen presence in a career that spanned over four decades. He acted in more than 750 films across Telugu and other regional languages.

Kota Srinivasa Rao's Impactful Work

Rao stepped into the world of cinema in 1978 with the film Pranam Khareedu. He was honoured with the Padma Shri, the country’s fourth-highest civilian award, for his contribution to Indian art. He also claimed nine prestigious Nandi Awards in various categories, including villain, character actor, and supporting actor.

He also appeared in Bollywood opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the film Sarkar.

N Chandrababu Naidu Pours Condolences

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences on the actor’s demise. In a condolence message posted on X, Naidu said, “The demise of the renowned actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who won the affection of cinema audiences with his versatile roles, is deeply saddening. His artistic contributions to the fields of cinema and theatre over nearly four decades, and the roles he portrayed, will remain unforgettable.”

He further said the actor will forever be etched in the hearts of Telugu audiences.

“The countless memorable roles he played as a villain and character actor will forever be etched in the hearts of Telugu audiences. His passing is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. In 1999, he won as an MLA from Vijayawada and served the people. I express my deepest condolences to his family members.”

Kota Srinivasa Rao was born on July 10, 1942, in Kankipadu village, a suburb of Vijayawada city in Andhra Pradesh. He entered politics in 1999 and served as an MLA from Vijayawada until 2004.