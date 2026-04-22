Veteran Telugu Filmmaker Tripuraneni Chittibabu passes away at 71

Amaravati: Veteran Telugu director and producer Tripuraneni Chittibabu has passed away. He was 71.

After learning about his demise on Wednesday, former Chief Minister YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep sorrow.

Describing the death as an irreparable loss to the cinema industry, he stated that Chittibabu carved a unique identity as a producer and analyst through his profound understanding of the film world and sharp analytical vision, which guided many in the field.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

YS Jagan conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that God grant them the strength to face this profound loss.

Also Read | Malayalam actor Siddharth Venugopal passes away at 41 after long illness, leaves industry heartbroken

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also paid his condolences.

"The news of the demise of Chitti Babu garu, the renowned Telugu film producer, political analyst, and my close friend, Tripuraneni, has deeply shaken me. His multifaceted genius and unwavering commitment to society, along with the powerful voice he lent to various issues, were truly remarkable. I pray for eternal peace to his noble soul and convey my deepest condolences to his family," Kishan Reddy's post on X read.

ప్రముఖ తెలుగు సినిమా నిర్మాత, రాజకీయ విశ్లేషకులు, నా ఆప్తమిత్రులు త్రిపురనేని చిట్టిబాబు గారి మరణ వార్త నన్ను తీవ్రంగా కలచివేసింది. బహుముఖ ప్రజ్ఞాశాలిగా సమాజం పట్ల ఆయనకు ఉన్న నిబద్ధత, సమస్యలపై ఆయన గళం ఎంతో గొప్పవి. ఆయన పవిత్ర ఆత్మకు శాంతి కలగాలని ప్రార్థిస్తూ, వారి కుటుంబానికి నా… pic.twitter.com/utOVFh8zjn — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) April 22, 2026

Reportedly, Tripuraneni Chittibabu died of cardiac arrest.

Also Read | Who was Divyanka Sirohi? Haryanvi actress passes away at 30 due to heart attack - All you need to know about her

Tripuraneni Chittibabu made his directorial debut with Santhanam in 1984 and went on to helm several notable films, including Na Peru Durga, Pralayam, Preminchi Choodu, and Raitu Bharatham.