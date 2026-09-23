Veteran theatre and film actor Savithri Sreedharan passes away at 83

New Delhi: Veteran actor Savithri Sreedharan, widely known for her role in the Malayalam film Sudani From Nigeria (2018), passed away on Wednesday, September 23. She was 83 and had been dealing with age-related health issues. Savithri spent over four decades with various Kozhikode-based theatre groups before wider recognition came her way through Sudani From Nigeria, in which she played the role of the mother. The performance brought her a special mention at the 66th National Film Awards in 2018.
Making a strong political statement, she chose to skip the 2019 award ceremony along with the rest of the Sudani team, in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which she said divided people on the basis of religion.
A well-known figure in Malayalam theatre, Savithri was associated with prominent Kozhikode-based groups such as Kalimga, Sangamam, Stage India, and Chiranthana Theatres, and portrayed a wide range of women's roles across nearly a thousand plays over her stage career.
Her work earned her the Kerala government's Best Theatre Artist award in both 1977 and 1993, along with the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award for Drama in 2009.
She made her film debut in 1991 with Kadavu, written, directed and produced by MT Vasudevan Nair, and later appeared in Salim Bavba's 2010 film Valiyangadi, as well as a few short films, before Sudani From Nigeria brought her into the spotlight.
Beyond the National Award special mention, her performance in Sudani also won her the Kerala State Award for Best Character Actress, the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress (Malayalam), and the Asianet Award for Best Supporting Actress.
Following this recognition, she went on to feature in several other Malayalam films, including Virus, Pada, Ittymani From China, Paappan, and Christy, among others.
Savithri Sreedharan died at her residence in Mankavu, Kozhikode.
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