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Veteran theatre and film actor Savithri Sreedharan passes away at 83

Savithri Sreedharan, celebrated for her role in Sudani From Nigeria and decades of stage work in Kozhikode theatre, died on September 23 after age-related ailments.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 06:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 06:18 PM IST
Veteran theatre and film actor Savithri Sreedharan passes away at 83

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Veteran theatre and film actor Savithri Sreedharan passes away at 83
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