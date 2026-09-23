Veteran theatre and film actor Savithri Sreedharan passes away at 83

New Delhi: Veteran actor Savithri Sreedharan, widely known for her role in the Malayalam film Sudani From Nigeria (2018), passed away on Wednesday, September 23. She was 83 and had been dealing with age-related health issues. Savithri spent over four decades with various Kozhikode-based theatre groups before wider recognition came her way through Sudani From Nigeria, in which she played the role of the mother. The performance brought her a special mention at the 66th National Film Awards in 2018.