Veteran Theatre Legend Ratan Thiyam Passes Away At 77: Former Manipur CM Biren Singh, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Among Others Mourn Demise

New Delhi: Renowned theatre artist Ratan Thiyam, recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, passed away at the age of 77 on Wednesday morning. He breathed his last at 1:30 am at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal.

Thiyam was one of the pioneers behind the ‘Theatre of Roots’ movement in Indian theatre, which began in the 1970s. Fondly known as Thiyam Nemai, he was celebrated for incorporating ancient Indian theatre traditions and forms into a contemporary context through his writings.

Besides being a playwright and director, he was also a painter and dabbled in writing and music.

RIP Ratan Thiyam: Condolences Pour In

Tributes have poured in from across the country, with admirers and institutions paying respects to the theatre maestro.

The Sahitya Akademi, through its official handle on X , wrote: “Sad to know that a very distinguished playwright, director, writer, scholar, leading personality of the ‘Theatre of Roots’ and founder of Chorus Repertory Theatre, Sri Ratan Thiyam has passed away. He was one of the few directors who popularized ancient Indian traditions and touched millions of hearts through his works. His plays have been staged as well as adapted across the world. He will be missed in Indian performance and literary circles.”

Sad to know that a very distinguished playwright, director, writer, scholar, leading personality of "Theatre of Roots" and founder of Chorus Repertory Theatre, Sri Ratan Thiyam has passed away. He was one of the few directors who popularized ancient Indian traditions & touched… pic.twitter.com/3syQ7izowJ — Sahitya Akademi (@sahityaakademi) July 23, 2025

All India Radio (AIR) also extended condolences on X: “Globally acclaimed theatre personality Ratan Thiyam has passed away. He is known for his direction in internationally acclaimed dramas like Chakravyuha, Uttar Priyadarshi, Hey Nungshibi Prithivi, and Chinglon Mapan Tampak Ama.”

Globally acclaimed Theatre personality Ratan Thiyam has passes away.



Ratan Thiyam is known for his direction in the internally acclaimed dramas like "Chakrabvyuha", "Uttar Priyadarshi", "Hey Nungshibi Prithivi", "Chinglon Mapan Tampak ama".



He was honoured with Fringe First… pic.twitter.com/8aKPtWT5t1 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 23, 2025

He was honoured with the Fringe First Award at the Edinburgh International Festival in 1987 for his play Chakravyuha.

Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Kongkal Sangma, expressed his grief: “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ratan Thiyam, a visionary who redefined Indian theatre by blending contemporary form with the cultural soul of Manipur. Through his art, he not only elevated the cultural identity of his homeland but left an indelible mark on the landscape of Indian performing arts.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ratan Thiyam , a visionary who redefined Indian theatre by blending contemporary form with the cultural soul of Manipur. Through his art, he not only elevated the cultural identity of his homeland but left an indelible mark on the landscape… pic.twitter.com/EJKFuRWquo — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 23, 2025

Heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and all who admired his art. May he rest in peace.”

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, also paid tribute, calling him: “A leading light of the Theatre of Roots movement.”

He added: “Shri Ratan Thiyam dedicated his life to bringing indigenous theatre and art practices to the global stage. A Padma awardee, his productions were rich in both talent and messaging. He was a brilliant ambassador of the rich culture of Manipur and the Northeast and was able to use art as a vehicle to convey people’s emotions and aspirations.

A leading light of the Theatre for Roots movement, Shri Ratan Thiyam dedicated his life to bring indigenous theatre and art practices to the global stage. A Padma awardee , his productions were rich in both talent and messaging.



He was a brilliant ambassador of the rich culture… pic.twitter.com/9qTOhs2NP6 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 23, 2025

My deepest condolences on his demise.”

Former Chief Minister of Manipur, Biren Singh offered his heartfelt condolences: “It is with deep sorrow that I express my heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shri Ratan Thiyam, a true luminary of Indian theatre and an esteemed son of Manipur. His unwavering dedication to his craft, his vision, and his love for Manipuri culture enriched not only the world of theatre but also our very identity. His work carried the soul of Manipur, echoing its stories, its struggles, and its beauty.

It is with deep sorrow that I express my heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shri Ratan Thiyam, a true luminary of Indian theatre and an esteemed son of Manipur. His unwavering dedication to his craft, his vision, and his love for Manipuri culture enriched not only the world… pic.twitter.com/20ZbKwGdZL — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 23, 2025

May his soul rest in peace and his spirit continue to live on in the works he leaves behind and in the countless lives he inspired.”

The Sangeet Natak Akademi also issued a statement: “Sangeet Natak Akademi mourns the passing of Ratan Thiyam — legendary playwright, theatre director, and Akademi Fellow.

Heartfelt condolences to his loved ones.

May his legacy live on.”

Sangeet Natak Akademi mourns the passing of Ratan Thiyam — legendary playwright, theatre director, and Akademi Fellow.

Heartfelt condolences to his loved ones.

May his legacy live on.#SangeetNatakAkademi #Theatre #Culture #RatanThiyam pic.twitter.com/JArw9R7QXx — Sangeet Natak Akademi (@sangeetnatak) July 23, 2025

Ratan Thiyam’s Prolific Legacy

Ratan Thiyam served as the Chairperson of the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD) from 2013 to 2017. Prior to this, he was Vice-Chairman of the Sangeet Natak Akademi. In 1976, he founded the Chorus Repertory Theatre on the outskirts of Imphal, Manipur.

His accolades include:

Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Direction (1987)

Padma Shri (1989)

Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship (2012)

Several national and international honours for his outstanding contributions to theatre

Ratan Thiyam’s legacy will continue to shape and inspire generations of artists and theatre lovers across the world.