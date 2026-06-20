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Veteran TV director James Burrows passes away at 85

James Burrows, the Emmy-winning director known for iconic sitcoms, has passed away at the age of 85. He leaves behind a lasting legacy in television, having shaped some of the most beloved shows in entertainment history.

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 09:55 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 09:55 AM IST
Veteran TV director James Burrows passes away at 85
Image Credit: Image Credit: ANI

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