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  • /VHP leader Vinod Bansal condemns trolling of Faria Abdullah over temple visit: 'At least respect women...'

VHP leader Vinod Bansal condemns trolling of Faria Abdullah over temple visit: 'At least respect women...'

Faria Abdullah responded to the backlash through an emotional video shared on her social media. In the video that she posted on her Instagram, the actress broke down while describing her experience.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 12:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 12:55 PM IST
VHP leader Vinod Bansal condemns trolling of Faria Abdullah over temple visit: 'At least respect women...'
Image Credit: Instagram

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South actress Faria Abdullah breaks down after getting trolled over temple visit for Bonalu festival, reacts to 'Kaafir' remark
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