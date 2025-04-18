Vibhu Raghave Fights Stage 4 Colon Cancer: Actor Simple Kaul, Aneri Vajani Seek Financial Help

New Delhi: Popular television actor Vibhu K Raghave, best known for his role in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, is currently battling stage 4 colon cancer and undergoing treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. As the actor faces the immense emotional and financial toll of his illness, several members of the television fraternity have come forward to support him — both emotionally and financially.

Actor Simple Kaul, widely recognized for her role as Pam in Shararat, took to Instagram to appeal to fans and netizens for contributions towards Vibhu’s treatment. Sharing a series of photos with the ailing actor, she penned an emotional note, urging the public to donate whatever they can and send prayers his way.

“This post is for our beautiful friend Vibhu… who’s been suffering from 4th stage colon cancer… We require funds for his treatment and a lot of prayers & good wishes,” she wrote, directing users to donation links shared in her and other actors' bios and stories.

Actor Aneri Vajani, who starred alongside Vibhu in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and is also known for her role in Anupamaa, echoed the sentiment in a heartfelt social media post. Sharing throwback pictures with Vibhu from their shooting days, she emphasized the urgency of his condition and appealed to fans for their support.

“We’ve got a lot of help from you all earlier too… Hoping to raise funds for him this time as well. Please help us get him treated,” Vajani wrote.

Speaking of Vibhu Raghave, the actor has appeared in popular television shows including Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Suvreen Guggal - Topper of the Year.