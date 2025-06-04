Vibhu Raghave Funeral: Actors Mohit Malik, Anjali Anand, Karan Veer Mehra, Aneri Vajani Pay Last Respects in Mumbai

Mumbai: TV actor Vibhu Raghave, who passed away after a long battle with cancer on June 2, was cremated on Tuesday afternoon.

His funeral was attended by his family members, close friends and members of the TV industry. Actors like Mohitt Maalik, Anjali Anand, Chaitanya Chaudhary, Addite Malik and Nakuul Mehta were spotted at the cremation ground, paying last respect to Vibhu.

Mohitt and Addite looked inconsolable at the last rites.

Several celebrities also took to their Instagram handles to condole the loss of the actor after his demise.

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra took to Instagram and wrote, "Too Soon. Rest in peace," followed by a heartbreak emoji.

Sanaya Irani also wrote an emotional message for Raghave on her Instagram handle.

She recalled the actor's "positivity, love, and warmth" for his peers and friends."RIP Friend. I'm sure you are spreading positivity, love and warmth wherever you are. Gone too soon. You will be missed," wrote Sanaya Irani.

Saumya Tandon also penned an emotional note for the late actor.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "My beautiful friend @vibhuzinsta...is with angels now. Left us last night. Vibhu you were beautiful. Inside and out. You taught me how to smile even when everything was falling apart. How to hold on to light when the world felt dark. You were a fighter till the very end -- a real warrior. Even when people gave up hope, you kept going. You never stopped."

"We had plans, Vibhu.We wanted to make videos... to talk about everything you were feeling. We thought we had time. We didn't. And now all I'm left with is your voice in my head, your smile, and all the love you gave me. I'll miss you forever. I really will," she grieved.

She talked about how Vibhu taught to her life a life "fully, fiercely, with heart."

"Life is so damn short. I'm going to try to live it like you did -- fully, fiercely, with heart.

To be the best version of myself, every single day. Thank you for being my friend. Thank you for the light, the love, the laughter.And thank you -- truly -- to every single person who contributed, prayed, and gave Vibhu a fighting chance. I'm forever grateful to you all," Saumya added.

Vibhu Raghave's co-star Aneri Vajani shared a bunch of throwback photos of the actor while remembering him after his demise.

A week before Raghave's demise, actress Vajani also shared a fundraising post for the actor's cancer treatment in Mumbai.

She wrote, "Hello everyone ! A little update about our friend Vibhu @vibhuzinsta . He's still battling 4th stage cancer in Nanavati hospital for the last two weeks. It's been an overwhelming journey for all of us to see him go through this. He's fighting it bravely. We have exhausted our funds and we need immediate funds to save him. Pls pray for his recovery & do contribute whatever you can for his hospital treatment. Thank you for your immense love and prayers"

Vibhu was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022, and routinely shared updates about his treatment on Instagram. His friends often urged social media users to help raise funds for his treatment.

Vibhu was in his late 30s.