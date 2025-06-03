Vibhu Raghave Of 'Nisha And Uske Cousins Fame' Actor Succumbs To Colon Cancer, 'Heartbroken' TV Celebs Mourn Demise

New Delhi: Popular television actor Vibhu Raghave, best known for his role in TV show Nisha And Uske Cousins, Suvreen Guggal, and Rhythm among others lost his battle to colon cancer. The actor was diagnosed with the illness in 2022, and had been undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital since then. Ever since the news broke out, his industry friends extended condolences to the family and mourned his untimely demise. He was 37.

The news of his death was confirmed by actors Kaveri Priyam and Karan Veer Mehra on social media.

CELEBS MOURN VIBHU RAGHAVE'S DEMISE

Actress Addite Malik, who even supported a crowd-funding campaign to raise funds for actor Vibhu Raghave's cancer treatment mourned his demise. She shared a post on her Instagram account and wrote, “The purest soul, a beacon of strength & positivity. His smile could light up any room & his presence alone made everything feel better. He faced life with unmatched grace & left behind a love that will never fade. He will be deeply missed. Always.”

Actress Saumya Tandon, who also urged all to support his crowd-funding campaign shared a long emotional note for her late friend. She wrote: My beautiful friend @vibhuzinsta…is with angels now. Left us last night.

Vibhu you were beautiful .

Inside and out.

You taught me how to smile even when everything was falling apart.

How to hold on to light when the world felt dark.

You were a fighter till the very end — a real warrior.

Even when people gave up hope, you kept going. You never stopped.

We had plans, Vibhu.

We wanted to make videos… to talk about everything you were feeling.

We thought we had time.

We didn’t.

And now all I’m left with is your voice in my head, your smile, and all the love you gave me.

I’ll miss you forever.

I really will.

Life is so damn short.

I’m going to try to live it like you did — fully, fiercely, with heart.

To be the best version of myself, every single day.

Thank you for being my friend.

Thank you for the light, the love, the laughter.

And thank you — truly — to every single person who contributed, prayed, and gave Vibhu a fighting chance.

I’m forever grateful to you all.

Addite Malik's post also shared details about his last rites and funeral.

“We invite all those who knew & loved him to join us in honoring his life & bidding him a peaceful farewell. Funeral Procession: 11. Relief Rood, Prakash Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Jogeshwari West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400047. 1 PM Onwards. (Mother) Anupama Raghav (Father) Late Ravindra Kumar Singh (Brother) Aishwarya Raghave (Sister) Garima Singh Tyagi,” the note further read. Simple Kaul shared the same post and wrote, “Aum Namah Shivay.”

Actress Simple Kaul also posted a IG story for her late friend.

Throughout his journey, Vibhu remained hopeful and shared updates with fans on social media. In fact, his last video came in April where he revealed that the disease has spread to multiple organs, including his liver, spine, bones, and lungs. He said, "It was shocking. I was worried for a few days… but the only treatment right now is chemotherapy. Everything is going good now. Chemotherapy will shrink it."

May his soul rest in peace!