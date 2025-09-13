Vicky Jain Suffers Terrifying Injury, Receives 45 Stitches: Wife Ankita Lokhande Breaks Down At Hospital Bedside

Mumbai: Businessman and actress Ankita Lokhande’s husband, Vicky Jain, met with a horrifying accident when multiple glass pieces pierced his hand, leading him to undergo 45 stitches, and was in immense pain.

Producer Sandeep Singh, who is also a good friend of Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, visited Vicky in the hospital where the businessman underwent minor surgery. Taking to his social media, Singh shared a few pictures of Vicky lying on the hospital bed with Ankita sitting beside him, taking complete care of her husband. In one of the pictures, Ankita was seen breaking down in tears upon seeing the love of her life in immense pain.

He wrote, “After a painful accident where many pieces of glass pierced @realvikasjainn hand, 45 stitches, and three days in the hospital, his spirit still stands unshaken. He still managed to make us laugh and feel as if nothing had happened.” Lauding Lokhande’s strength and warmth, he wrote, “@lokhandeankita, you are nothing less than a superwoman standing like a rock through 72 hours of worry and care. The love you carry for your husband has been your shield; your courage has been his strength. And to @vikaashagarwall bhaiya, there are very few souls like you, always standing for us and our family in every storm, unconditionally. Your support has meant more than words can say. “ He added, “Vicky, Ankita, and Vikaash bhaiya, you are true stars, inspiring us with your strength, love, and togetherness. We all love you beyond measure. Big hug to all three of you.”

AnVi, as Ankita and Vicky are fondly known, recently welcomed Lord Ganesha into their home and celebrated it with utmost love and warmth, keeping all traditions intact. The who's who of the television industry visited their house to seek blessings from Bappa. Talking about their love life, after dating for a few years, Ankita got married to businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021.

The wedding took place in Mumbai and was said to be one of the most lavish weddings of any television actor. The couple, soon after were seen participating in Bigg Boss season 17 together as a couple. The show put the relationship through a tough test, but the couple sailed out smoothly. Last, Ankita and Vicky were seen in the hit TV cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs 2.