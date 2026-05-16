Vicky Kaushal birthday special: Sunny Kaushal shares childhood throwback to wish his brother

Mumbai: Actor Sunny Kaushal decided to wish his elder brother Vicky Kaushal on his birthday with a nostalgic childhood photograph on social media.

Taking to the Stories section of his official Instagram account, Sunny uploaded a snap where little Vicky can be seen lovingly lying on his kid brother.

Posting the adorable sibling moment on the photo-sharing app, Sunny added the text, “Happy Birthday Meri Jaan (sic),” followed by a red heart and sparkle emoji. The 'Shiddat' actor also tagged his elder brother in the post.

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Additionally, Vicky and Sunny's father, veteran action director Sham Kaushal, compiled an emotional wish for his elder son on social media as he turned a year older on Saturday.

Calling him “puttar”, Sham Kaushal expressed his happiness at being blessed with a son like Vicky.

The photograph published by him on social media featured the father and son duo sitting comfortably on a couch at home, posing in casual attire.

Sham Kaushal's wish for the 'Chhaava' actor went, “Wish u a very Happy Birthday Puttar. May God’s blessings be always with u. Always love, blessings & best wishes. Feeling so happy & blessed to have a son like u. Rab di meher bani rahe.... Jor di jhappi @vickykaushal09.”

Take a look:

Shifting our focus to Vicky's professional commitments, he has been roped in to play the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's forthcoming love saga "Love & War", which will also see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the lead.

The movie is believed to be inspired by the Bollywood classic “Sangam”, which had Ranbir's grandfather Raj Kapoor, along with Vyjayanthimala and Rajendra Kumar in crucial roles.

In addition to "Love & War", Vicky will also lead the mythological fantasy drama "Mahavatar: The Epic Saga".

Made under the direction of Amar Kaushik, the movie has been produced under the banner of Maddock Films.